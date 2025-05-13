The district administration of Kangpokpi has announced a comprehensive enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs), warning of strict penalties starting May 25. The move follows continued violations despite a state-wide ban in place since April 15 under the Manipur Plastic Policy, 2022, and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari issued the order citing the ongoing use of banned plastics by vendors, distributors, and consumers. Authorities will now take legal action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Section 10 of the Manipur Plastic Policy, 2022, against anyone found manufacturing, stocking, selling, or using restricted plastic items.

Key items prohibited include:

Plastic carry bags thinner than 120 microns

PET/PETE water bottles under 1 litre

Non-woven plastic bags below 60 GSM

Polystyrene and expanded polystyrene products

Single-use plastic items such as earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic balloon sticks, flags, straws, stirrers, cutlery, and certain packaging films and banners under 100 microns

All government departments have been instructed to ensure rigorous enforcement. Violators will face penalties, and monitoring teams are expected to be deployed across the district to ensure compliance.