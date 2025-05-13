Manipur: Kangpokpi cracks down on single-use plastics with full ban from May 25
Kangpokpi district in Manipur has imposed a complete ban on single-use plastics starting May 25 to tackle pollution. Authorities are promoting eco-friendly alternatives and will enforce strict action against violators
The district administration of Kangpokpi has announced a comprehensive enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics (SUPs), warning of strict penalties starting May 25. The move follows continued violations despite a state-wide ban in place since April 15 under the Manipur Plastic Policy, 2022, and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari issued the order citing the ongoing use of banned plastics by vendors, distributors, and consumers. Authorities will now take legal action under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Section 10 of the Manipur Plastic Policy, 2022, against anyone found manufacturing, stocking, selling, or using restricted plastic items.
Key items prohibited include:
- Plastic carry bags thinner than 120 microns
- PET/PETE water bottles under 1 litre
- Non-woven plastic bags below 60 GSM
- Polystyrene and expanded polystyrene products
- Single-use plastic items such as earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic balloon sticks, flags, straws, stirrers, cutlery, and certain packaging films and banners under 100 microns
All government departments have been instructed to ensure rigorous enforcement. Violators will face penalties, and monitoring teams are expected to be deployed across the district to ensure compliance.
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