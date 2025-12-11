Manipur: Kangpokpi CSOs boycott President’s Senapati visit, cite ‘ignored’ suffering of displaced Kuki-Zo families

Major civil society groups in Sadar Hills have declared they will not take part in the official reception for the President of India in Senapati on December 12, arguing that the visit fails to acknowledge the prolonged humanitarian crisis affecting displaced Kuki-Zo families in Manipur.

Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH), Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills Chief Association (SAHILCA), Thadou-Inpi Sadar Hills and representatives of Kuki-Zo internally displaced persons issued a joint statement saying the President’s schedule makes “no mention” of meeting those uprooted by the conflict.

The organisations said they were compelled to protest because the situation of Kuki-Zo residents in Kangpokpi district has remained largely unaddressed.

The groups noted that violence since May 3, 2023 led to mass displacement, the killing of more than 200 people and the forced expulsion of thousands from Imphal. Around 50,000 Kuki-Zo people continue to stay in temporary relief camps in Kangpokpi, where conditions have deteriorated due to prolonged overcrowding.

According to the CSOs, the visit “completely overlooks the suffering, trauma, and unresolved plight” of those still living as internally displaced persons. They added that even a symbolic gesture of acknowledgement would have mattered to families who have spent more than two years in uncertainty.

Calling the omission “deeply regrettable,” the organisations confirmed they will boycott all official welcoming events.

They reiterated their appeal to the Union government to address the humanitarian needs in Manipur, ensure rehabilitation for affected families and take steps towards restoring stability and justice for the Kuki-Zo community.