Manipur: Kangpokpi district NCORD meeting reviews anti-drug strategy, pushes 10-point action plan

The Kangpokpi District Administration on July 1 held a District-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting to review ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and substance abuse and strengthen inter-agency coordination across the district.

The meeting was chaired by District Collector and NCORD Chairperson Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, who reviewed the district's anti-drug initiatives and assessed action plans presented by the State Police, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other key departments.

Emphasising that coordinated action is crucial in tackling the drug menace, Chaudhari commended the security forces for their continued efforts and directed all departments to maintain heightened vigilance to prevent the inflow of narcotics and ensure a drug-free environment in Kangpokpi.

The meeting also focused on addressing the abuse of tobacco and alcohol alongside narcotics and stressed the need for stronger collaboration among enforcement agencies and government departments.

To intensify the fight against drugs, the District-Level NCORD Committee proposed a comprehensive 10-point action plan involving multiple departments and agencies. The strategy includes identifying drug trafficking hotspots through the Police and Narcotics Bureau, conducting joint operations to detect and destroy illegal poppy cultivation, and involving village leaders in preventive measures.

The action plan also prioritises public awareness through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns in schools and colleges, village-level sensitisation programmes under Civil Action Plans, regulation of pharmaceutical outlets to prevent misuse of medicines, and strengthening treatment and rehabilitation services for substance abuse victims.

Additionally, the committee proposed promoting alternative livelihood opportunities through agricultural support programmes for vulnerable communities and conducting regular coordination meetings to ensure effective implementation of anti-drug measures across the district.

The District Administration reaffirmed its commitment to adopting a coordinated and multi-sectoral approach to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse while promoting a safer and healthier society in Kangpokpi.