The Kuki-Zo bodies of Manipur's Kangpokpi celebrated the historic victory of Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma in the recently concluded Mizoram elections. As anticipation built ahead of Lalduhoma's oath-taking as the next Chief Minister of Mizoram, Kangpokpi Town Committee, Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization, and Kangpokpi Youth Union organized a simple yet joyous celebration at the town committee office.

Expressing their heartfelt congratulations to the ZPM leader and his party for their remarkable success, the Kuki-Zo bodies conveyed their appreciation to the people of Mizoram for their collective efforts in forming a people's government.

The celebration, which included a formal gathering at the Kangpokpi Town Committee office, was followed by a sumptuous dinner hosted at the residence of Vengthah Ward No.3 Chairman Chonkam Kipgen. Malsawm, an executive member of the Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization, spoke on behalf of the Kuki-Zo bodies, expressing their joy at the victory and gratitude for the continuous support from the people of Mizoram.

In a message delivered in the Mizo dialect, Malsawm conveyed the happiness of the Kuki-Zo kindred tribes in Manipur, expressing appreciation for the support, love, and concern extended by the people of Mizoram, especially during challenging times.

"We, the Kuki-Zo kindred tribes in Manipur, are glad for our brothers and sisters in Mizoram for their continuous support, love, and concern, especially during such challenging times," Malsawm remarked.

As the Kuki-Zo bodies extended their congratulations to Lalduhoma, they also expressed their wishes for his good health and wisdom in leading a new government that would be a good shepherd for the Kuki-Zo kindred tribes. The blessings were extended to Lalduhoma and his colleagues, with prayers for the new Mizoram government to be a blessing for all Kuki-Zo tribes.

"Let the wisdom of God guide you in your new endeavor, and we pray for you and all your colleagues to be blessed with good health and wisdom," conveyed the Kuki-Zo bodies of Kangpokpi.