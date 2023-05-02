In a major breakthrough, the Kangpokpi District Police have seized 351 soap cases of Heroin No. 4 powder weighing 15.011 kg, including the weight of soap cases and polythene bags, and arrested four persons on May 1, 2023. The police team, led by Inspt. Sunil kumar Singh, OC Kangpokpi, detected the narcotics during intensive frisking/checking at Kangpokpi PS check post.

The police detained two vehicles - a Mahindra Scorpio bearing R/No. RJ-48UB-0025 and a Mahindra XUV-500 bearing R/No. MNO3P-8104. On examining the driver of the XUV, Len David Suantak (20) s/o Khuplal Suantak of Joljam, Churachandpur, the police found three bags containing soap cases of Heroin No. 4 powder. It was further revealed that Lunminsang Haokip (24) s/o Seikhlun Haokip of Khaopijang Village, Ccpur District, Mangkholun Haokip (27) s/o Tongjapao Haokip of Toitung Village, Chandel District, and Rk. Poukhurou (50) D/O (L) Rt Khu of Khamson Karong Village, Senapati District, were also involved in the case.

Apart from the seized narcotics, the police also recovered a Mahindra SUV 500 bearing R/No. MN-03P-8104, aadhar cards, and mobile phones from the possession of the accused persons.

The four accused persons have been booked under FIR No. 13(5) 2023 KPI-PS u/s 21(c)/29/60(3) ND & PS Act and produced before JMFC/Kangpokpi for remanding into police custody for a period of 8 (Eight) days till 09/05/2023 for smooth investigation of the case.