The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has called a 48-hour total shutdown across Manipur’s Kangpokpi district from the evening of October 29 condemning the alleged kidnapping of two Kuki youths and demanding their immediate, safe and unconditional release.

According to CoTU, the two youths, identified as Thangginlun Chongloi (21), son of Paominlal Chongloi, and Paoginlal Hangsing (20), son of Haolet Hangsing, are residents of Taphou Kuki village. They were allegedly kidnapped on October 28 while travelling between Hengbung and Taphou Kuki village. CoTU has alleged that Naga militants were involved in the incident.

The shutdown will begin at 5 pm on October 29 and continue until 5 pm on October 31. During this period, shops, markets, vehicles, educational institutions, and government and private offices are expected to remain closed. Medical services, media personnel and security forces have been exempted from the shutdown.

Demanding urgent government intervention, CoTU has urged the authorities to act swiftly to ensure the safe release of the two youths.

The Sadar Hills-based tribal organisation also criticised what it described as a security lapse and alleged discriminatory treatment of the Kuki-Zo community by security forces and the state government.

In its statement, CoTU alleged that security-related incidents involving different communities had elicited unequal responses, claiming that incidents involving non-Kuki-Zo groups often prompted swift rescue operations and high-level administrative intervention, while cases involving Kuki-Zo people were allegedly met with delays or inaction.

The organisation described the alleged disparity as unacceptable, arguing that it raised concerns over the impartiality of the security response and could embolden anti-social elements.

CoTU warned that it would intensify its agitation if the two youths were not released safely and unharmed. It also held the government and the alleged perpetrators responsible for any consequences arising from a failure to secure their release.

Further details regarding the alleged kidnapping and the status of efforts to trace the two youths were awaited. The allegations made by CoTU have not been independently verified.