Marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his crucifixion and death at Calvary on Good Friday, Easter Sunday, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, was also widely observed in Christian-dominated Kangpokpi District with fervour and reverence in all Churches.

The crisp morning air in Kangpokpi's District Headquarters reverberated with the joyful peal of Church bells and uplifting hymns as the townsfolk, dressed in white and light attire, made their way to their respective Churches for a day of celebration.

Despite challenges posed by the ongoing conflicts, the Christian community in the district gathered in their respective Churches, donning their finest attire to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Besides the religious fervour and various ceremonies such as special morning services, and evening devotional services, Easter was marked by the distribution of beautifully decorated Easter Eggs. Additionally, some visited the town cemetery dressed in white to reenact the resurrection of Jesus Christ, while others celebrated with hymns like "Christ is Risen, Hallelujah, praise the Lord O my soul."

However, the Christian community suspended the traditional noon gathering to sing hymns together due to the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for almost a year.

At KBC Centre Church Kangpokpi, a bustling congregation gathered for a service led by Pastor Rev. Jamkhohao Haokip.

The Pastor's stirring message, coupled with the intricately decorated Easter Eggs crafted by the youth department, captivated the attendees.

Throughout Saturday night, the energetic youth department of KBC Centre Church Kangpokpi diligently decorated thousands of boiled eggs, which were joyfully distributed to the congregation on Easter Sunday.

Similarly, thousands attended KCC's Easter Sunday worship service, led by Dr. H. Chongloi and Dr. S. Chongloi, with Rev. J. Lunkim leading the God's Supper.

The Christian Revival Church hosted an Easter Feast commemorating the victorious resurrection of Jesus Christ.