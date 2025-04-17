The Kangpokpi District Administration today honoured local health facilities under the national Kayakalp initiative, recognising their efforts in maintaining high standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control.

At a district-level award ceremony held at the DC Conference Hall, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, who also chairs the District Health Society, handed over achievement certificates to the top-performing centres under the Kayakalp Awards for 2023–24 and 2024–25.

The award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is part of the broader Swachh Bharat Mission. It aims to incentivise both public and private healthcare facilities to improve sanitation and ensure a patient-friendly environment.

AAM PHC Kalapahar was awarded the Best Primary Health Centre for two consecutive years — 2023–24 and 2024–25. Meanwhile, AAM SHC Molkon received the Best Sub-Health Centre Award for 2023–24, and AAM SHC Persian was recognised with the Best Sub-Centre Award.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated the awardees and urged them to reinvest the awarded funds in further improving their facilities. “Despite many challenges, our health workers have maintained high standards of hygiene and infection control, which is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Paokai Kipgen noted that the Kayakalp program has seen steady growth in Kangpokpi since its introduction in 2019. While initially only PHC Saikul and PHC Kalapahar participated, more facilities — both public and private — have now joined the initiative, reflecting a district-wide commitment to cleaner and safer healthcare spaces.

The ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shokhongam Baite, SDO Champhai Lamminlal Simte, other sub-divisional officials, departmental officers, and local dignitaries