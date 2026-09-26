Manipur: KCAC condemns burning of Sojamphai village, alleges attacks on Kuki-Zo civilians by Naga armed groups

The Kuki Civic Action Committee (KCAC) has condemned the alleged burning of Sojamphai Kuki village in Manipur’s Tamenglong district and accused armed groups NSCN-IM and ZUF-K of carrying out attacks against Kuki-Zo civilians.

In a statement, the KCAC alleged that 29 Kuki villages, including Sojamphai, have been attacked, looted or burnt during the ongoing violence, leading to the displacement of more than 2,000 Kuki-Zo civilians across several districts.

The committee also claimed that 26 Kuki-Zo civilians have been killed since the resurgence of what it described as targeted Kuki-Naga violence. The allegations could not be independently verified.

According to the KCAC, the alleged attacks have displaced hundreds of families and created fear and insecurity among members of the Kuki-Zo community.

The committee criticised the Centre and the Manipur government over what it described as inaction despite repeated representations, protests and memorandums seeking security for vulnerable villages.

The KCAC also alleged that the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K could be “covertly sponsored or tolerated” with the alleged objective of weakening the Kuki-Zo community and pressuring it to compromise on its political demands. The committee did not provide evidence to substantiate the allegation.

“The Government of India possesses the administrative capability, military strength and law enforcement machinery to swiftly contain this violence,” the KCAC said, calling for immediate measures to protect civilians and restore security in affected areas.

The committee demanded the deployment of “neutral central security forces” in vulnerable Kuki-Zo villages in Tamenglong and neighbouring districts. It also sought legal action against those responsible for the alleged attacks.

The KCAC further called for comprehensive relief, compensation and rehabilitation for more than 2,000 displaced civilians and families whose homes were allegedly destroyed.

The committee reiterated its demand for a Union Territory with a legislature for the Kuki-Zo people, saying such an arrangement was necessary for their long-term political security, safety and self-determination.

“The Kuki-Zo people have endured intolerable suffering while upholding democratic means. The Government of India must act decisively before the situation devolves further,” the KCAC said.