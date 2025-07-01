Manipur: KCP and UNLF (P) operatives arrested by security forces during separate operations

Security forces in Manipur arrested two active cadres of banned outfits—KCP (PWG) and UNLF (P)—on consecutive days, dismantling ongoing activities related to extortion, unlawful arbitration, and recruitment drives.

On June 29, a joint team of security personnel apprehended Mutum Dinesh Singh (38), an active cadre of KCP (PWG), from Leirongthel Pitra near a primary school under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal district. A resident of Yairipok Nungbrang Makha Leikai, Imphal East, Dinesh was allegedly involved in extortion from civilians, kidnapping, and the recruitment of new members for the proscribed group.

Items seized from his possession included:

Two mobile phones with SIM cards

Three ATM cards

Official documents including PAN card, Aadhaar card, and driving license

Cash amounting to ₹450

In a separate operation on June 30, Khangembam Bishal Singh (19) alias Pakpa or Lainingthou, a cadre of the UNLF (P), was arrested from Khurai Kongpal Thoubandong under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East. Hailing from Phougakchao Ikhai Bazar, Bishnupur district, he was allegedly involved in illegal dispute settlements through kangaroo courts—especially in land disputes, crimes against women, and informal recovery of loans across valley regions.

Items recovered from him included:

A white Mahindra Bolero (unregistered)

Three mobile phones

Cash amounting to Rs 1,030

These arrests mark significant progress in curbing the operations of insurgent groups in the state and preventing parallel justice systems from undermining the rule of law.

Traffic Law Enforcement Continues

Meanwhile, the Manipur Police intensified its campaign against motor vehicle violations. On June 30, a total of 72 challans were issued to violators, collecting a cumulative fine of Rs 1,23,000. A day earlier, on June 29, tinted films were removed from 13 vehicles during a special enforcement drive to ensure compliance with vehicle visibility regulations.