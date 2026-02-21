Manipur: KCP (PSC) cadre arrested, major arms cache seized in twin operations

Security forces in Manipur on February 20, arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) and recovered a cache of sophisticated arms and explosives in coordinated actions across Imphal West and Imphal East districts.

Security personnel apprehended Chanambam Henba Singh alias Lanchenba (21), a resident of Iroisemba Mang Hiden, Lane No. 10, Imphal West district. He was arrested from the Tera Lukram Leirak area under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West district during a targeted operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

On the same day, acting on further inputs, security forces launched a search operation at the foothills of Chingkhei Ching under Porompat Police Station in Imphal East district, leading to the recovery of a substantial arms haul.

The recovered items include one .303 rifle with magazine, one .22 rifle, one 9 mm SMG carbine with magazine, two No. 36 hand grenades, one improvised explosive device (IED), and one WP No. 80 MK-1 grenade. In addition, 57 live rounds of ammunition of different calibres were seized along with three Lethod shells, two SLR empty cases, four INSAS magazines, one SLR magazine, one pistol magazine, two tube launchers and two .303 charger clips.

Officials said the recovery of high-grade weapons, grenades and explosive materials indicates continued attempts by insurgent elements to regroup and destabilize the region. The seized materials have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action and forensic examination.

Security agencies have stepped up combing and intelligence-based operations in vulnerable pockets of the valley districts to curb the movement and activities of underground outfits. Investigations are underway to ascertain the source of the arms and any possible links to recent subversive activities in the state.