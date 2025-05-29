Manipur: KCP (PWG) cadre arrested, cache of arms and tactical gear seized in Imphal West
Security forces on Tuesday apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Thounaojam Angangjao alias Maipak alias Pakhang (49), a resident of Koutruk Khunou Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.
Security forces on Tuesday apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Thounaojam Angangjao alias Maipak alias Pakhang (49), a resident of Koutruk Khunou Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.
The arrested individual was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public. Authorities have seized a mobile phone, a SIM card, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.
In continuation of intensified security operations, coordinated search and area domination exercises were carried out in fringe and vulnerable zones across both hill and valley districts. These efforts led to the discovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and tactical equipment.
The recoveries, made from the Lairenkabi Tera Urak Pali area under Lamsang PS, Imphal West, included:
One modified .303 rifle with a magazine
Two single-barrel guns
Three pistols with three magazines
Two rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition
One Baofeng handheld communication set
Two cleaning brushes and laser light fitting parts
Two tear gas shells
One rubber bullet round
Three bulletproof vests
Six plates suspected to be used as bulletproof inserts
Three sets of camouflage combat uniforms
Three camouflage caps
One camouflage magazine pouch
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