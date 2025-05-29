Security forces on Tuesday apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), identified as Thounaojam Angangjao alias Maipak alias Pakhang (49), a resident of Koutruk Khunou Leikai under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.

The arrested individual was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public. Authorities have seized a mobile phone, a SIM card, and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

In continuation of intensified security operations, coordinated search and area domination exercises were carried out in fringe and vulnerable zones across both hill and valley districts. These efforts led to the discovery of a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and tactical equipment.

The recoveries, made from the Lairenkabi Tera Urak Pali area under Lamsang PS, Imphal West, included:

One modified .303 rifle with a magazine

Two single-barrel guns

Three pistols with three magazines

Two rounds of 5.56 mm INSAS ammunition

One Baofeng handheld communication set

Two cleaning brushes and laser light fitting parts

Two tear gas shells

One rubber bullet round

Three bulletproof vests

Six plates suspected to be used as bulletproof inserts

Three sets of camouflage combat uniforms

Three camouflage caps

One camouflage magazine pouch