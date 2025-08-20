Manipur: KCP (PWG) operative held amid widening counter-extortion drive

Security forces in Manipur have intensified intelligence-based combing and cordon-and-search operations to tackle extortion and other criminal activities across the state.

In one such operation on August 19, security personnel apprehended an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (PWG), identified as Md. Satabuddin alias Jiten (33), a resident of Khurai Heikru Makhong Masjid Maning under Heingang Police Station in Imphal East district. He was arrested from his locality.

Authorities confirmed that search operations and area domination exercises are being conducted in fringe and vulnerable areas across multiple districts to ensure stability.

Meanwhile, movement of 464 vehicles carrying essential commodities along the vital NH-37 route has been secured. Security convoys were deployed in sensitive stretches to guarantee smooth passage and prevent disruptions.

As part of preventive measures, 113 checkpoints (Nakas) have been set up across the hills and valley districts. While checks were carried out, police confirmed that no detentions were made during the process.

Officials said that security measures will continue with heightened vigilance to prevent unlawful activities and safeguard supply routes in the state.