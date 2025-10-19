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Manipur: KCP (PWG) woman cadre arrested in Imphal for involvement in extortion activities

Manipur: KCP (PWG) woman cadre arrested in Imphal for involvement in extortion activities

Manipur security forces on Saturday, October 18 apprehended an active woman cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)] from Imphal West district.

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Manipur: KCP (PWG) woman cadre arrested in Imphal for involvement in extortion activities
Story highlights
  • Security forces in Manipur arrested Meikam Basantarani Devi, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group), in Imphal West district.
  • The arrest followed intelligence reports linking Devi to criminal activities, leading to the seizure of a mobile phone and Aadhaar card for further investigation.
  • Devi is accused of extortion and acting as a mediator in loan recovery and land disputes through intimidation, targeting individuals in financial and property conflicts.

Manipur security forces on Saturday, October 18 apprehended an active woman cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)] from Imphal West district.



The arrested individual has been identified as Meikam Basantarani Devi (42), alias Abenao, a resident of Uripok Laikhurembi Leikai, presently residing at Pishum Oinam Leikai under Singjamei Police Station.



According to official sources, the woman cadre was allegedly involved in extortion activities and had been acting as a mediator in loan recovery and land dispute cases through threats and intimidation.


During the operation, the security forces also seized a mobile phone and an Aadhaar card from her possession.

Edited By: Nandita Borah
Published On: Oct 19, 2025
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