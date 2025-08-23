Manipur: KCP (Taibanganba) cadre arrested in Imphal for extortion activities', arms seized

Security forces arrested two individuals in separate incidents across Imphal districts in their ongoing counter-insurgency operations.

In the first operation, an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Taibanganba), identified as Kshetrimayum Bhogendro Singh alias Yaiphaba alias Prem (44), was arrested from his residence at Khongman Zone-III under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. According to officials, Singh was actively involved in extorting money from local shopkeepers and residents across Imphal East and Imphal West districts to raise funds for the banned outfit. A mobile phone and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.

In a separate incident on the same day, security personnel nabbed Pukhrambam Mani Singh (25) of Sagolmang Mamang Leikai, Imphal East district, from New Keithelmanbi Bazar in Imphal West. During the operation, a country-made pistol, a magazine, and a 9mm live round were recovered from him.

Officials stated that both individuals are currently under interrogation, and further investigations are underway to ascertain their links and involvement in unlawful activities.