The RK Sanatomba Memorial Trust honoured journalist Kharibam Yaiphaba with the RK Sanatomba Journalist Award on June 30. The award, established in 2004, commemorates the late RK Sanatomba Singh, former editor of the local daily Kangla Lanpung.

A low-key ceremony was held at the trust's office, where attendees paid floral tributes to Sanatomba's portrait. The award, comprising Rs 25,000 in cash, a citation, and a shawl, was presented by Sanatomba's mother, Mangi Shija.

RK Nimai, chairman of the trust, highlighted the challenges faced by journalists in conflict-prone Manipur. Nimai emphasised the importance of recognising their contributions to society, noting that many work courageously despite meagre resources.

Yaiphaba was selected for this year's award due to his excellent reporting on agricultural innovation. The trust aims to acknowledge outstanding journalists in the state annually through this accolade.

The ceremony also remembered Sanatomba's contributions to society and his unwavering commitment to promoting journalism.