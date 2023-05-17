Demanding to restore peace in Manipur at the earliest with a long-term solution, a sit-in protest was held in various places of Manipur from May 15 by local clubs and women torch bearer (Meira Paibi) under the guidance of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Apart from this, women vendors of Khwairamband Ima Market in Imphal West also staged a protest at around 12 am.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers at Paona Bazar International Market situated opposite Khwairamband Ima Market shut down their shops at around 12.30 PM so as to stage a protest. Manipur Police immediately rushed to the spot and managed to reopen the shop. But it was unable to do so rather the protesters raised a slogan that aired “Don’t break up Manipur’s integrity ”, “Punish SoO Kuki militants”, “illegal immigrants cannot be the owner of Manipur”, “no separate administration in Manipur”.

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Speaking to the media during the protest at General Secretary of Manipur Keithel Napi Marup, Laishram Mema lambasted 50 MLAs of Manipur for keeping silent and not uttering a single word for defending the territorial and ethnic integrity of Manipur when 10 Kuki MLAs expressed their stand of separate administration.

She also recalled the sequential events for the abduction of civilians, looting of public properties, blocking of national highways, and torching of houses in the aftermath of communal tension on May 3 and alleged the unwanted incident was sponsored by Kuki militants. She condemned against inactiveness of central forces for their inactiveness when the civilian populace in the violence-hit areas have been suffering the wrath of Kuki militant groups every day amidst the lack of essential commodities including clothing.

The Manipur mother could not sit in silence doing business activities while Manipur has been burning, she said strongly warning the state government of the eruption of the 3rd women’s war (Nupi Lan).

She also doubted the ingenuity of these Kuki MLAs in sponsoring the Kuki militant group and instigating the innocent Kuki civilians for a never ethnic dispute between Kuki and other communities in Manipur.

She also urged to resign all MLAs of Manipur over their failure in the protection of the integrity of Manipur and pleaded to provide arms and ammunition to all the mothers of Manipur to defend and protect the boundary of Manipur.

Addressing the media at the side-lines of the protest, one of the protestors from Sagolband Nepra Menjor Leikai under Imphal West, Lairenjam Sumatibala said that condemning the alleged inhumane attack against Meitei or Meetei community by Kuki militants occurred from May 3, sit-in protest was held.

Many lives and properties were lost yet central forces deployed to protect people remain as silent spectators. On the other hand, state government didn’t take up any specific step to support affected victims of the crisis. Such irresponsive nature of both governments is unfortunate and highly condemnable, she added.

She continued and alleged that the intention of the central government to adopt divide and rule policy in Manipur is the root cause of the present crisis of Manipur. The Manipur government wished to withdraw suspension of agreement with Kuki militants after having been notice about illegal and unlawful activities carried out by later. But central government not having the interest to do so is questionable.