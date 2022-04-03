At least three persons were detained by Bishnupur district police commandos on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of two non-Manipuris and the hijacking of a vehicle from Kwakta Bazar.

Acting on a special tip-off, a combined teams of Bishnupur commando led by its Officer in Charge (OC) Y Shaktisen rushed to Kwakta Bazar after receiving information about the presence of a gang involved in kidnapping of two non-Manipuris and hijacking a TATA Yodha Pick-up with no. (AS02CC 8591) by using a shotgun from Churachandpur Red Cross road on March 28 evening, according to police.

The arrested people have been identified as Abdul Noor alias Hari aged about 36 son of Md Tolen of Kwakta ward no 2 (KMC), Md Atajuddin and Md Sanatomba alias Islauddin aged about 28, son of Md Jaladdin of Kwakta ward no 2 (KMC) Mamang Leikai and Wahidul Islam aged 24, son of Idish Ali of Huneigao, Nagao district, Assam.

The trio was apprehended in the vicinity by the teams.

Upon interrogating, the three revealed that the hijacked vehicle was kept in Kwakta ward No 2 (KMC) near IVR road, and that the two non-Manipuris were released late that day.

Moreover, One small black shotgun that was used in the crime was seized and the said vehicle was also recovered from the scene.

According to the police, the three people apprehended, as well as the seized/recovered items , have been handed over to Moirang PS for further legal action.