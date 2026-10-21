A joint action committee (JAC) formed on October 21 in connection with the killing of three civilians at Khongban Sunurok in Manipur has called for a statewide sit-in protest on Thursday, urging people to suspend their daily activities, including those at schools and colleges, to demand justice for the victims.

The committee was formed to seek justice for Arubam Ronil, Lairenlkpam Inaobi and Kshetrimayum Sushil, who were killed in an attack at the Khongban Sunurok Uyok hill range on October 19.

Following its formation, the JAC decided to organise sit-in protests across the state and called on people to cease work and participate in the demonstrations against the killings.

An executive member of the committee said collective public participation was necessary to press for justice for the victims, whom he described as innocent civilians who had gone to cut firewood for their livelihood.

He also appealed to schools and colleges to suspend their activities and join the protest, stating that the committee's demands could not be achieved without the support and cooperation of the people.

The October 19 attack at the Khongban Sunurok Uyok hill range, in which three people were killed and three others injured, has triggered widespread outrage across Manipur.

Various sections of society have condemned the killings and raised concerns over the prevailing security situation, with criticism directed at the state government over its handling of law and order and its failure to restore lasting peace.

The JAC's call for a statewide protest comes amid mounting public anger over the killings and demands for accountability from the authorities.