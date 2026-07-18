Manipur killings: NIA-led team arrests two over deaths of six Naga civilians

A joint team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has arrested two persons in connection with the abduction and killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur, marking a major breakthrough in the case that had heightened tensions between Naga and Kuki-Zo communities.

The arrests were made on July 18 following an investigation into the case. The accused have been identified as Lungoulal Vaiphei, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district, and Lunminthang Sitlhou, alias Jack, from Molhoi village in Leimakhong, Kangpokpi district.

Officials said efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals allegedly involved in the crime.

The six civilians were allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13. Their bodies were recovered on June 10 near a Kuki-Zo village, a day after 14 Kuki individuals, who had been abducted by armed groups in Senapati district nearly a month earlier, were released.

The recovery of the bodies triggered widespread protests by Naga and Meitei organisations, which demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Naga groups also imposed an economic blockade on routes leading to Kangpokpi district, causing shortages of essential commodities and a sharp rise in prices in the Kuki-Zo-majority district.

Earlier this month, security forces had arrested two other suspects from a Kuki-Zo village in Kangpokpi district during a joint operation conducted by the NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF. Police had identified them as Ayingbi and Pradip, alleging their involvement in the killings.

The incident also prompted an apology from Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet, who described the killings as a "grave mistake" and called for an impartial investigation into all incidents of violence linked to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

However, the KZC later clarified that Thanglet's remarks had been misunderstood as an admission of responsibility by the Kuki-Zo community. It said his statement was made out of humanitarian concern and should not be interpreted as assigning collective guilt.

The clarification came amid criticism from Naga organisations, which questioned the nature of the apology and reiterated their demand for justice.