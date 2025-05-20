Several Kuki-Zo civil society organizations in Manipur have strongly condemned the arrest of Thangminlen Mate, spokesperson of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), terming it a politically motivated step.

Mate was arrested on May 18 from Ngoupa Village in Aizawl, Mizoram, in connection with the January 17, 2024 attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh.

Leading the protest, the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of the Kuki community along with several allied organizations, including the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Kuki Students’ Organization (KSO), and various Moreh-based civil groups, have denounced the arrest as arbitrary, legally untenable, and an act of political suppression.

KIM strongly criticized the arrest as a breach of constitutional rights, alleging a broader pattern of targeted harassment against the Kuki-Zo community. “Mate is not associated with any unlawful group. He has been a consistent advocate of peace, democratic engagement, and community rights,” stated Janghaolun Haokip, Secretary of Information & Publicity, KIM. “His detention appears to be a premeditated move to silence legitimate voices within the Kuki-Zo populace.”

Echoing similar concerns, Kimneihoi Lhungdim, General Secretary of KWOHR, questioned the selective application of law enforcement in the state. “Despite repeated incidents of violence in the Imphal valley, including the looting of over 6,000 firearms and attacks on police stations, there has been little to no comparable legal action. This highlights a clear double standard.”

Multiple civil society groups based in Moreh including the Kuki Chiefs’ Association (Tengnoupal), Moreh Hill Tribal Council, and the Kuki Students’ Organization issued a joint statement condemning Mate’s arrest. “The allegations leveled in the FIR are speculative and unsubstantiated,” remarked Ngamkholun Kipgen, Chairman of the Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Moreh Block. “Such coercive actions without due verification are alarming.”

“While individuals from Meitei groups accused of inciting or participating in communal violence continue to evade legal scrutiny, Kuki-Zo leaders face immediate prosecution on unproven claims,” said Victor Limthang, President of the Moreh Hill Tribal Council. “This selective approach undermines the credibility of the justice system.”

The organizations jointly demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Thangminlen Mate. They warned that continued state action against Kuki-Zo leaders under unverified charges threatens the democratic and constitutional ethos of the nation.

“The space for dissent and community representation is rapidly shrinking,” said Lalrithsang Hmar of the Kuki Students’ Organisation. “This arrest sets a troubling precedent that must be urgently corrected.”