Manipur: KNF denies role in disappearance of six Naga civilians, calls viral poster ‘AI-generated propaganda’

The Kuki National Front (KNF) has strongly denied allegations linking the organisation to the disappearance of six Naga civilians on May 13, describing a viral social media poster accusing the outfit as “AI-generated propaganda” and “malicious disinformation”.

In a statement issued by the organisation, the KNF categorically rejected what it termed “baseless, malicious and factually void” content circulating online, alleging that the campaign was deliberately designed to tarnish the image of the outfit and target ST. Thangboi Kipgen, Chairman of the United People’s Front (UPF).

The organisation claimed the poster was part of a coordinated smear campaign intended to provoke communal unrest during an already sensitive period in Manipur. It stated that it “vehemently denies any involvement whatsoever” in the alleged disappearance of the six Naga civilians.

The KNF further condemned the circulation of what it described as unverified and inflammatory misinformation, alleging that certain vested interests were attempting to create confusion and deepen divisions among communities through AI-generated digital content.

Urging the public, civil society organisations and media institutions to exercise caution, the organisation appealed against sharing or believing “fabricated social media narratives” without evidence. It warned that the spread of such misinformation could intensify tensions on the ground.

Reiterating its stated commitment to peace, democratic engagement and justice, the KNF said it hoped for a safe resolution to the ongoing crisis in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts. The organisation also reaffirmed its position as a group formed to protect the interests of the Kuki-Zo people and their ancestral land.

At the same time, the statement carried a warning that legal action could be initiated against individuals or groups allegedly responsible for creating and circulating defamatory content aimed at misleading both the public and government authorities.

The development comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the disappearance of six Naga civilians and reports relating to fourteen Kuki-Zo individuals allegedly being held captive by Naga groups, with conflicting claims and accusations continuing to emerge across social and political platforms.

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