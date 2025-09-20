Manipur: KNO, UPF condemn Assam Rifles convoy attack in Nambol

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United Peoples Front (UPF), umbrella bodies of Kuki-Zo militant groups currently under Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the governments of India and Manipur, have strongly condemned the recent ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy at Nambol in Bishnupur district on September 19.

The attack, which occurred just 18 km from Imphal, claimed the lives of two Assam Rifles personnel and left five others critically injured. While no Valley-Based Insurgent Group (VBIG) has officially claimed responsibility, the KNO and UPF said the pattern of the assault “clearly indicates the likely perpetrators.”

Rejecting past allegations by former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and valley-based civil society organisations such as COCOMI, the groups clarified that the Kuki-Zo community has never been involved in such “dastardly attacks” on security forces.

“The Assam Rifles not only conduct counter-insurgency operations but also contribute significantly to community welfare across valley and hill areas. This incident exposes the false narrative propagated against our people,” their statement read.

The organisations highlighted historical records, noting that valley insurgent groups—including the UNLF(P)—were responsible for multiple attacks on the Assam Rifles between 1991 and 2009.

Reiterating their commitment to peaceful dialogue within the Constitutional framework, the KNO and UPF urged authorities to take immediate measures to prevent further bloodshed.