Koireng-led UNLF has punished a transgender fashion designer for allegedly being involved in the flesh trade.

The spokesperson of the party Pibarel Angomcha, has stated that a transgender fashion designer Kumarjit Laishram was directly involved in the flesh trade with high-profile persons for money.

Kumarjit, son of Late Laishram Sarat from Takyel Khongbal Maning Leikai, Imphal West, was picked up from a location in Imphal West around midnight. He was presented in front of the media somewhere in the Bishnupur district.

Later, he was shot at the left calf as a penalty. The incident occurred at Khumbong PHC, under the jurisdiction of the Patsoi police station, Imphal West, at approximately 8:40 am today.

Pibarel Angomcha, Koireng-led UNLF’s spokesperson, expressed that “the trade in which Kumarjit was involved is against society and is shameful that tarnishes the image of Manipuri society and the community.



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He stated that “the party aims to improve the position for women in this society.”

Kumarjit also accepted his crime in front of the media, he added.

He further expressed that actions against individuals involved in the flesh trade, particularly women are necessary to preserve societal morality.

It is noteworthy that the Koireng-led UNLF had previously taken action against a female individual who was a key figure in the flesh trade network. The party’s recent escalation in cracking down on the flesh trade comes in response to the surge in reports of such illicit activities within the state.

This is the second incident where the UNLF, under Koireng’s leadership, has taken up punitive measures against those implicated in the flesh trade, signalling a resolute commitment to combatting this social menace.