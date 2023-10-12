The Joint Kom Village's Chiefs and Authorities of Kangpokpi District in Manipur vehemently negated the affiliation of the Kom tribe into the Naga fold as Kom Naga Union by the United Naga Council.

The United Naga Council had on September 15, 2023, issued a provisional certificate to the Kom Naga Union Manipur, signed by the UNC President, Ng. Lorho.

The Provisional Certificate reads, "This is to certify that Kom Naga Union Manipur (KNUM) is provisionally recognized as an Associate Unit of the United Naga Council (UNC) on this day 15th September 2023 by the United Naga Assembly".

It further stated, "Henceforth, Kom Naga Union Manipur shall have every right to participate in every event of the United Naga Council with the exception of voting rights until such time the Union is affiliated as a full-fledged unit".



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However, the Joint Kom Village's Chiefs and Authorities of Kangpokpi District vehemently negated the UNC's Provisional Certificate recognizing the Kom Naga Union Manipur into the Naga fold claiming that the Kom Naga Union Manipur is a self-acclaimed civil body and not mandated to represent the Kom community as a whole and it is also not our collective aspiration for the present and in the future as well.

The Joint Kom Village's Chiefs and Authorities, Kangpokpi District stated that we are surprised to learn that the Kom tribe was provisionally made affiliated to the Naga fold as Kom Naga Union vide a certificate issued by the United Naga Council.

It stated that the Kom tribe, from time immemorial had always stood for peaceful co-existence and neutrality.

It is unfortunate and highly objectionable that such a surreptitious decision was pursued and taken by few individuals, for their vested interest, during this crucial time, without the consent and knowledge of the Kom community, it stated.

It also stated the self-acclaimed Kom Naga Union Manipur was never formally constituted nor recognized by the Kom people and so was neither given the authority nor mandate to represent the Kom Community as a whole and our collective aspiration, for the present and in the future as well.

It further stated that various resolutions were deliberate and unanimously approved in a joint meeting of the Kom Villages Chiefs and Authorities of Kangpokpi District, Manipur held at Ekouphai village on October 9.

The resolutions include, the United Naga Council shall review and cancel the affiliation of Kom Naga Union Manipur to the United Naga Council in the larger interest of the Kom tribe.

It also resolved to collectively boycott the Kom Naga Union, Manipur, and its affiliated members within the respective jurisdiction of the Kom tribe.