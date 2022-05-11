A squad from KPI Police Station recently detained one Honda City vehicle as part of a huge anti-drug operation and seized a large stockpile of narcotics hidden in a box.

Security forces confiscated 212 soap cases thought to be Heroin No 4 concealed in a box during normal frisking, according to reports. In the local market, the whole soap cases weighing 2.13 kgs were valued Rs 63,60,000; however, in the international market, they were worth Rs 31,80,00,000.

Meanwhile, two people have been detained by security forces for their apparent involvement in the crime. The suspects have been identified as Sonleisei Haokip and Jamgoulen Haokip, both of whom are Churachandpur residents.

Lunminthang Haokip (23) of Churachandpur Police was detained for his role in the narcotics trade after further inquiry, and an unregistered Mahindra Thar was taken from his hands. As a result, a case has been opened for any necessary legal action.

Biren Singh, the Manipur Chief Minister, said on Facebook, “War on Drugs 2.0A team of KPI PS while conducting random frisking intercepted one Honda City car and found a box containing 212 soap cases suspected to be Heroin No 4. The total soap cases weighing 2.13 kg were worth a value of Rs 63,60,000 in the local market and Rs 31,80,00,000 in the International market. Two persons have been arrested and identified as Sonleisei Haokip (23) of Sangaikot, CCP and Jamgoulen Haokip (21) of CCP.On further investigation, one Lunminthang Haokip (23) of CCP serving as the Head Constable of CCP Police was also arrested for involving in this drug menace and seized an unregistered Mahindra Thar from his possession. An FIR has been registered for further necessary legal action.”