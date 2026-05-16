Manipur: Kshetrigao body defends earth excavation, says it aims to prevent floods

The Administrative Committee of Kshetrigao Part-1 on May 16 clarified that the ongoing excavation of earth from Uyok Achouba Village No. 40 in Imphal East district is being carried out as part of flood prevention measures and not for any private benefit, as alleged by certain sections.

Addressing a press conference at the river embankment construction site in Kshetrigao, committee chairperson Md. Rafi Khan said the Kshetrigao area has been repeatedly affected by flash floods in recent years due to breaches along the Iril and Kongpal rivers.

He stated that embankment strengthening and protection works have been undertaken under the guidance of the local MLA to prevent flooding ahead of the monsoon season.

According to Khan, the soil required for the embankment works is being excavated from land at Uyok Achouba, which has been classified as state-owned “Khas land” under a gazette notification issued by the Revenue Department in 2016.

“The soil collected from the area is being utilised solely for embankment repair and protection works, and not for any personal benefit as alleged by some sections,” he said.

Khan alleged that some individuals were attempting to portray the work in a negative light for political reasons and appealed to the public not to spread misinformation regarding the project.

He maintained that the initiative is a public welfare measure aimed at safeguarding vulnerable areas from flood-related damage during the upcoming rainy season.

The committee also warned that legal action would be initiated against individuals found circulating allegations that could harm the image of the constituency or create misunderstanding among the public.