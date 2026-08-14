Manipur: KSO alleges vehicle carrying essential commodities torched during Naga blockade

The Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), Sadar Hills, has alleged that a vehicle carrying essential commodities to Kangpokpi was intercepted and later set ablaze during the ongoing economic blockade by Naga groups.

According to the KSO, the vehicle had travelled to Taphou Kuki to collect essential commodities amid the prolonged blockade affecting Kuki-Zo areas. The organisation alleged that the vehicle was intercepted at Ningthoupham Mayangkhang by persons identified as volunteers of the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO).

The KSO claimed that the occupants were allegedly dragged out of the vehicle, assaulted and their commodities taken away. It further alleged that the occupants were later assured that they could return home and that the vehicle and their Naga associate would be released the following day. However, the organisation alleged that the assurance was not honoured and that the vehicle was subsequently burnt down.

One of the occupants, Haopu Chongloi of Kangpokpi, broadly corroborated the sequence of events but said he and his companions could not establish whether the people who intercepted them were actually NPO volunteers or members of any particular organisation.

Haopu said they had travelled to Taphou Kuki to obtain basic necessities because of the prolonged blockade. He said their Naga friend, Pukhroni from Daili village, had accompanied them before they were allegedly stopped while returning towards Kangpokpi.

According to Haopu, they were taken to an office at Senapati, where negotiations took place over the release of their vehicle. He said he and his brother were eventually allowed to leave after being told that the vehicle and their Naga friend would be released the next day. Haopu said they later came to know through social media that the vehicle had allegedly been burnt.

However, the Mayangkhang Village Authority has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement issued on August 14, the authority termed the claims made by the KSO-Sadar Hills regarding the alleged hijacking of a Bolero pickup belonging to Lamtinchon Chongloi as “baseless, fabricated and devoid of any factual basis.”

The Mayangkhang Village Authority said it had no knowledge of any such incident within its jurisdiction and categorically rejected the allegations. It alleged that the KSO's statement was an attempt to spread misinformation, mislead the public and tarnish the reputation of Mayangkhang village and the Thangal community.

The village authority called upon the KSO-Sadar Hills to immediately withdraw the statement and refrain from publishing unverified information without credible evidence. It also appealed to all communities to focus on peaceful coexistence, harmony and mutual understanding.

The KSO, meanwhile, has condemned the alleged incident and demanded that those responsible be identified and prosecuted. It has also sought compensation for the alleged loss of the vehicle and commodities and urged the state government and law-enforcement agencies to intervene.

The allegations, counter-allegations and the circumstances surrounding the reported vehicle incident could not be independently verified.