The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) has called for national recognition of the Kuki people’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle, condemning the Manipur government for failing to officially commemorate the Anglo-Kuki War (1917-1919).

The KSO also accused the administration of allegedly erasing Kuki history and suppressing the identity of the Kuki people.

The KSO expressed outrage over the government’s failure to declare October 17 a public holiday to commemorate the anti-colonial uprising, calling it a clear attempt to marginalize the Kuki community. While "Kuki Rising Day" was acknowledged in 2019 as a restricted holiday, the government has since abandoned this recognition.

The KSO’s statement backed the call for a separate administration for the Kuki people, citing continued disregard for their culture and heritage.

The KSO said that the Kuki community would preserve its history, warning that attempts to erase it would not succeed.

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