Manipur: KSO Sadar Hills responds to Naga students’ body allegations, calls for evidence-based investigation

The Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Sadar Hills has issued a statement responding to allegations made by the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM), urging that ongoing incidents related to abductions and violence in Manipur be handled through lawful investigation and evidence-based processes.

In a press communiqué issued on May 27, KSO Sadar Hills said allegations linking specific individuals or communities to recent incidents should not be made without proper investigation.

The student body stated that while the reported abduction of six Naga individuals is a serious matter requiring concern and legal action, responsibility should be determined only through due process.

KSO Sadar Hills also referred to earlier incidents of inter-community tensions and hostage situations, stating that previous efforts had been made by local communities to restore peace and facilitate releases during periods of conflict.

The organisation further claimed that recent incidents involving church leaders and civilian abductions should be investigated thoroughly and independently to establish facts.

The student body also raised concerns over reports relating to civilians allegedly being held captive and called for accountability and action under the law wherever violations are established.

KSO Sadar Hills emphasised the need for impartial investigation, adherence to constitutional processes and efforts aimed at restoring peace and communal harmony in violence-affected areas of Manipur.

The statement comes amid continuing tensions in parts of Manipur, where security agencies and authorities are engaged in efforts to address law and order concerns and facilitate peace-building measures.