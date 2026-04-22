Manipur: KUFIDA mourns demise of noted Kuki film director M. Paoneo Haokip

The Kuki Film Development Association (KUFIDA) has expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of noted filmmaker M. Paoneo Haokip, who passed away on April 22 at the age of 45.

According to the association, Haokip breathed his last around 8:00 am at a nursing home in Tuibuong, leaving behind a significant void in the Kuki film fraternity. He hailed from Laloiphai in Sugnu, Chandel district.

In a condolence statement, KUFIDA described him as one of the most distinguished and influential directors in the history of Kuki cinema, whose work played a vital role in shaping the identity of the regional film industry.

The association noted that Haokip was not only a filmmaker but also a mentor to many aspiring actors and technicians. His films reflected social realities while promoting Kuki culture and storytelling with passion and technical excellence.

Calling his demise a “dark day” for Kuki cinema, KUFIDA said the industry has lost a creative visionary and a guiding force whose contributions will continue to inspire future generations.

The association extended its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and announced that all scheduled activities and film-related events under its jurisdiction will remain suspended for a period of mourning.

“We stand in solidarity with the family and pray for strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.