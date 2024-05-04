In a staunch rebuttal to the Manipur state government's proposal to deploy forces in the strife-ridden Kangchup-Leimakhong region, the Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills has opposed the move citing heightened tensions and mistrust in the aftermath of past conflicts.

Thangkhup Doungel, the General Secretary of the Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills, raised alarm over recent revelations regarding the state's intention to establish outposts for Manipur state forces, including the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), in villages like Kangchup Geljang and other areas within Kangchup and Leimakhong.

The decision comes amidst lingering tensions stemming from the Kuki-Zo and Meitei conflict that erupted on May 3, 2023. Doungel state the prevailing skepticism and mistrust surrounding the actions of state forces, particularly the Indian Reserve Battalion, in handling such conflicts.

Asserting the redundancy of deploying additional state forces in an area already under robust security measures by Assam Rifles and other Central forces, Doungel reiterated the Kuki Inpi's firm opposition to the proposed deployment.

Doungel stated the urgent need for the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, to convey their dissent to higher authorities, warning of potential escalations should their concerns be disregarded. The Kuki Inpi South West Sadar Hills holds the state government accountable for any adverse repercussions resulting from the deployment against their will.