The Village Volunteers Coordinating Committee (VVCC) has issued a strong public statement challenging the legitimacy of recent political manoeuvres aimed at centralising Kuki political representation under the United People’s Front (UPF) and the Kuki National Organisation (KNO).

In a pointed response to the May 16th declaration made in Guwahati by several MLAs, the Kuki 70 Council (KZC), and SoO (Suspension of Operations) group leaders, the VVCC declared the move “unrepresentative and unacceptable.”

“UPF and KNO do not possess the sole authority to represent the collective political interests of the Kuki people,” the VVCC stated.

Reiterating its unwavering support for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory, the VVCC affirmed its alignment with the People’s Movement, which it described as “the true voice of the Kuki community.”

The committee emphasised that it does not recognise nor participate in the SoO negotiations between the Government of India and the UPF/KNO, citing that these talks do not reflect the will of the broader community.



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Urging the KZC and the aforementioned MLAs to immediately withdraw their support for the said declaration, it cautioned that, "should they fail to do so, VVCC will be compelled to consider more resolute and consequential actions.”

The statement further criticised elected representatives for acting as “spokespersons for armed groups” instead of serving their constituents, and called upon KZC members to resign if they cannot resist directives from SoO leadership.

In a direct message to the Centre, VVCC asserted that the ethnic conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities has created an irreversible divide.

“The wounds are too deep to allow for any realistic prospect of peaceful coexistence. Genuine and lasting peace can only be achieved through separation,” the VVCC declared.

The statement concluded by urging the Central Government to address the crisis with “sensitivity, empathy, and a commitment to justice,” cautioning against decisions driven by electoral expediency.