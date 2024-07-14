Highlighting the deep-seated ethnic tensions in Jiribam, Kuki Inpi Manipur urgently called for intervention from the Central Government to protect the rights and lives of vulnerable communities.

The Kuki's apex body vehemently condemned the alleged state-sponsored attack on Sejang and Mongbung villages in Jiribam this morning at around 9:40 a.m. by insurgent groups. The body denounced the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for failing to maintain neutrality which led to the death of a CRPF jawan.

The Kuki Inpi claimed that the attacks were part of a broader campaign of ethnic persecution against the Kuki-Zo people by the state government and radical Meitei leadership, resulting in significant displacement and suffering for the Kuki-Zo community.



It further claimed that over 45,000 Kuki-Zo people have already been displaced from their homes, with the Jiribam campaign exacerbating the distress as hundreds of villagers have been compelled to flee their homes in Jiribam due to ongoing oppression by armed groups, with many now displaced in relief camps.

Urging the Government of India to ensure the safety, security, peace, and stability of the Kuki-Zo people, the Kuki Inpi specifically called for the withdrawal of central armed forces from Kuki-Zo areas and to prohibit Meitei state forces from operating in these areas while strongly advocated for neutral officers to be deployed in the fringe regions.

The Kuki's apex body maintained the continued presence of individuals such as Huidrom Premjit, and DIG (Ops.) CRPF, and Nectar Sanjembam, SSP (Ops.), Manipur Police in Kuki-Zo regions, who have been reported for gross misuse of their forces to target Kuki-Zo civilians, exacerbated tensions and further deepened the conflict, hampering efforts to restore peace in the region. It argued that the current administrative framework is failing to protect the Kuki-Zo people and called for the establishment of a distinct administrative region for them to ensure their security, representation, and autonomy.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney (KUTN), Kuki Chief Association (KCA) Tousem Block, Kuki Students Organization Jiri and Tamenglong (KSOJ&T), and Kuki Inpi Women Wing have expressed their shock and condemnation over the continued attacks on Mongbung and Sejang Villages, highlighting that despite the presence of Assam Rifles (AR) in these villages, the assaults by terrorists (UNLF), Arambai Tenggol, and the Manipur Police Commando persist.

The joint bodies stated that this morning's attack was the third attack carried out by the insurgents and Arambai Tenggol on these two villages, highlighting that the same forces who had carried out the attack today had conducted a Security Search Operation in the same villages this week in the most unprofessional way by ransacking food items of the villagers.

In addition to condemning the attack by insurgents and their associates, the Kuki bodies have expressed outrage over allegations of CRPF involvement in a recent this morning attack.

While vehemently condemning the attacks on innocent villagers by the insurgents, Arambai Tenggol, and security forces, the Kuki organizations have called upon the central government to urgently intervene and protect their lives and property. They emphasize that state security forces, tasked with ensuring safety, are instead posing severe threats to their communities' security. The Kuki bodies urge immediate action to uphold their rights and safeguard against ongoing hostilities.

They also question the biased nature of the security forces, raising concerns about how Meitei insurgents and Arambai Tenggol have been able to freely operate despite the presence of security personnel. They highlight the repeated attacks on Kukizo villages like Mongbung and Sejang, occurring at the convenience of these groups over an extended period. The Kuki organizations demand that the central government take legal action against security personnel involved in attacking innocent villagers and village volunteers, underscoring the need for accountability and justice in safeguarding their communities.

"The blame game played by the Meiteis is no longer a secret. However, the Central Forces and the authorities turn a blind eye to these crimes," alleged the Kuki organizations.

"We have been observing the precarious situation and the apparent bias of the central government, where we feel marginalized as if the Meiteis and their associates are above the law. It would be a disservice to the ideals of the Indian Government if it fails to protect the lives and rights of minorities in the largest democracy in the world. Despite facing numerous dire situations where our lives are at stake, we maintain our faith in the Central Government and its agencies to ensure justice.

Furthermore, the Kuki bodies have declared that they will no longer tolerate any form of atrocities, whether committed by the government or central security agencies intending harm. They assert their rights as loyal citizens of the country to self-protection and vow to resist all injustices perpetrated against them.