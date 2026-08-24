Manipur: Kuki bodies condemn attacks on Leplen, Taphou, allege bid to derail peace efforts

Two prominent Kuki organisations have condemned separate attacks on Kuki villages in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, alleging that the incidents were intended to disrupt recent efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, and the Ihang-Bungpi Working Committee alleged that an armed attack on Leplen village and an arson attack on Taphou Kuki village were part of attempts to create fresh tensions in the hills.

The CoTU alleged that the attacks were carried out by armed cadres of the NSCN-IM, along with members of the Liangmei community. It described the incidents as retaliatory actions following the government's recent move against an alleged illegal checkpoint at Namdilong.

According to the CoTU, the recent measures taken by the state government under Chief Minister Y Khemchand had created some progress towards restoring law and order. It alleged that fresh violence could undermine those efforts and further restrict civilian life in the affected areas.

The organisation called on the Centre and the state government to take decisive action against what it described as the operational activities of the NSCN-IM in the hill districts.

It also demanded action against leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), alleging that some individuals were contributing to tensions through public statements and mobilisation.

“If the Government of India and the state are sincere towards their peace mission, decisive action must be taken against forces seeking to destabilise the hill regions,” the CoTU said.

The organisation also raised concerns over what it described as a “selective operation” at J Songtun early Monday, alleging that security personnel assaulted women and elderly residents. It called for security operations to be conducted impartially and in a manner that protects civilians.

Meanwhile, the Ihang-Bungpi Working Committee alleged that NSCN-IM cadres carried out an armed attack on Leplen village around 12.20 am on Monday, leaving a civilian injured.

The committee claimed that armed personnel stationed at Seneikethil village entered the jurisdiction of Leplen and opened fire at villagers and local travellers. It described the incident as an unprovoked attack on civilians.

The committee said security forces had been withdrawn from Leplen about six days before the incident, while a sizeable deployment remained at nearby Seneikethil. It alleged that the withdrawal had left Leplen and Songmun Kuki villages without adequate security cover.

Questioning the security arrangement, the committee asked whether the government was effectively allowing armed groups to target Kuki villages by maintaining what it called selective deployments.

It described the alleged withdrawal and deployment pattern as a serious security failure and said it had placed civilian lives at risk.

The committee demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for the Leplen attack and the urgent redeployment of adequate Central security forces in Leplen and Songmun. It also called for equal protection of civilians and property regardless of their location or identity.

Warning that further violence could follow, the committee said the government would be responsible for any subsequent loss of life or property if immediate measures were not taken.

Both organisations said they supported peace and security but warned that uneven security arrangements and fresh attacks could deepen fear among civilians and further destabilise the hill districts.