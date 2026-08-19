Manipur: Kuki bodies condole deaths of peace advocate Niketu Iralu, physician Dr Vikethonyii Kesiezie

Kuki organisations in Manipur have condoled the deaths of veteran peace advocate Niketu Iralu and physician Dr Vikethonyii Kesiezie, recalling their contributions to peacebuilding, reconciliation, healthcare and humanitarian service in the Northeast.

The Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (KISH) mourned the passing of Iralu, whom it described as a prominent elder and peace advocate who worked for decades to promote dialogue and reconciliation in the region.

In its condolence message, the organisation said Iralu had devoted more than six decades to addressing historical grievances, bridging ethnic divisions and promoting peaceful dialogue. It also recalled his interventions during periods of tension between the Kuki and Naga communities in Manipur.

According to the KISH, Iralu advocated for the Northeast to be viewed as a shared home for all communities and consistently called for dialogue instead of confrontation. It also highlighted his appeals against divisions among Christians and his emphasis on forgiveness and reconciliation.

The organisation said his death came at a time when the region continues to face social and ethnic divisions, and described his passing as a loss to the wider peacebuilding community.

KISH also condoled the death of Dr Vikethonyii Kesiezie, founder, proprietor and managing director of Oking Hospital and Research Clinic in Kohima, Nagaland.

The organisation recalled Dr Kesiezie's role in providing medical care to Kuki-Zo people during the ethnic conflict in Manipur, particularly after many were unable to access healthcare facilities in Imphal.

According to KISH, Dr Kesiezie and Oking Hospital provided treatment to people irrespective of their community background during the period of conflict. The organisation said his approach to healthcare demonstrated a commitment to serving patients beyond ethnic and social divisions.

KISH president Thangminlen Kipgen said Dr Kesiezie's dedication to medical service and humanitarian values had left a lasting legacy among the people he served.

The Chingdai Area Core Committee (CACCO) also expressed grief over Dr Kesiezie's death, describing him as a physician known for compassion, service and concern for his patients.

The committee said his medical expertise and humanitarian approach had benefited many people, including patients from the Kuki community. It added that he did not allow tribal identity, social background or status to influence his commitment to providing medical care.

Both organisations conveyed condolences to the bereaved families, colleagues and others associated with the two deceased figures.

Their statements highlighted the contributions of Iralu and Dr Kesiezie in two distinct areas—peacebuilding and healthcare—and their efforts to serve communities during periods of conflict and social division