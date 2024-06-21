In a unified voice against ongoing ethnic cleansing in Manipur, leaders representing Kuki bodies have issued a joint statement condemning what they describe as state-sponsored violence and demanding immediate political intervention.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), along with other prominent tribal organizations, has expressed grave concern over the relentless persecution faced by minority tribes in Manipur. The statement, signed by leaders including Pagin Haokip of ITLF and Thanglen Kipgen of the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) highlights the plight of communities enduring targeted attacks aimed at driving them from their ancestral lands.

"The majority's intent to kill and displace us is clear, but we stand firm in our fight for a dignified life, free from fear and oppression," the statement reads.

The Kuki leaders oppose any moves that threaten to divide their communities further, particularly the proposed removal of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the Indo-Myanmar border. They argue that such actions would forcibly separate families and disrupt centuries-old bonds shared across borders with Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Furthermore, the leaders criticize the Manipur government's decision to conduct Autonomous District Council (ADC) elections amidst the ongoing conflict, viewing it as a divisive tactic aimed at undermining tribal unity.

"We urge our people to reject these elections until our political demands for equality and autonomy are met," the statement asserts.

Recent violence in Jiribam district has exacerbated tensions, with the leaders accusing radical factions of deliberately destabilizing areas that had remained peaceful until recently. They appealed the central government to establish a buffer zone to protect minority tribal lives in the affected regions.

Calling for a swift political resolution, the tribal leaders demand the central government's urgent attention to their long-standing demand for a Union Territory status with a legislature under Article 239A. They announced plans for a mass rally on June 24, 2024, in several districts as a demonstration of unity and determination.

"It is time for the center to listen and act decisively to end the suffering of our people," the leaders stated.