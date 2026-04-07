Manipur: Kuki body condemns allegations over Bishnupur blast, seeks central probe

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) on April 7 condemned what it described as “baseless and inflammatory accusations” linking the Kuki-Zo community to a fatal bomb blast in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, and called for an immediate investigation by a central agency.

In a statement, KOHUR expressed grief over the death of two Meitei minor children in the early morning explosion at Tronglaobi and conveyed condolences to their families. The organisation described the incident as a “heinous act of violence” and reiterated its support for all innocent victims affected by the ongoing unrest in the state.

The group also criticised certain Meitei political leaders and sections of the media for making “reckless and irresponsible” claims without evidence.

“Such unsubstantiated claims are not only a gross betrayal of public trust but also a deliberate attempt to inflame communal tensions at a highly sensitive time,” the statement said.

KOHUR maintained that the blast occurred in a Meitei-dominated area, where, under current conditions, access for members of the Kuki-Zo community is “virtually impossible”. It noted that buffer zones between communities are under strict surveillance by central security forces, limiting movement across areas.

“Any suggestion of Kuki-Zo involvement… is not only unsubstantiated but physically and logistically implausible,” the organisation said, calling the allegations “deliberate falsehoods”.

The organisation urged authorities to hand over the case to a central agency such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stressing the need for an impartial inquiry.

“Only a transparent probe free from political interference can establish the truth, ensure justice for the victims, and prevent the weaponisation of such tragedies,” the statement added.

KOHUR also appealed to the media, civil society and political leaders to rely on verified information and avoid speculation, warning against using the incident for “political propaganda”.