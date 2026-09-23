Manipur: Kuki body condemns IT Road attack, seeks probe into killing of electrician

The Kuki Civic Action Committee (KCAC) has condemned the killing of a 36-year-old electrician, Paojangam Chongloi, in an attack on Kuki villages along Manipur’s IT Road, and urged the Centre and the state government to ensure an impartial investigation and prevent further violence against civilians.

According to the KCAC, Chongloi, an electric lineman from Wakotphai village, was killed while he was on duty in Lasan to repair an electricity line. The incident occurred amid a series of attacks reported along the IT Road, including those affecting Lasan, Govajang and N Teikhang, the committee said.

The KCAC expressed concern over the security situation in Kuki settlements along the IT Road, saying civilians continue to face armed violence while access to essential services and humanitarian assistance remains restricted.

The committee also raised concerns over what it described as a perception among affected Kuki communities that Naga armed groups have been able to target civilian settlements repeatedly without accountability.

"The Government must demonstrate that no armed group—irrespective of its identity, political affiliation or ceasefire status—is above the law," the KCAC said.

The committee said the security situation has also affected the movement of essential commodities to Kuki-Zo settlements along the IT Road. Residents, it said, are facing restrictions on movement, disruption in supplies and inadequate access to essential services in addition to security threats.

The KCAC has called on the Centre and the Manipur government to conduct an independent, impartial and time-bound investigation into Chongloi's killing and previous attacks on civilians.

It also demanded that those responsible be identified, arrested and prosecuted irrespective of their organisational or political affiliation.

The committee further urged the authorities to ensure that armed groups operating under ceasefire arrangements do not target civilians and to facilitate the unrestricted movement of food, medicines and other essential commodities to settlements along the IT Road.

It sought reliable emergency medical and evacuation arrangements for civilians in areas cut off by insecurity and road restrictions, besides immediate measures to prevent further attacks and restore safe access to workplaces and essential services.

The KCAC said the lives of civilians should not be caught up in competing political and territorial claims involving armed groups and urged the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent further deterioration of the situation along the IT Road.