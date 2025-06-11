The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex traditional and socio-political institution of the Kuki people, has condemned the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly labeling one of its federating units, Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, as an “insurgent organization.”

In a statement released on , Janghaolun Haokip, Secretary of Information & Publicity, KIM, described the allegation as “baseless, inflammatory, and deeply irresponsible,” warning that such 'mischaracterization' could gravely impact peace and community relations in Manipur.

“The branding of such a time-honored and revered institution as an insurgent group by the NIA reflects grave ignorance, institutional irresponsibility, and a dangerous distortion of the truth,” Haokip stated.

The Kuki Inpi emphasized that its mandate is to uphold customary laws, maintain social harmony, and represent the collective voice of the Kuki-Zo people through non-violent and democratic means. The organization denounced the alleged labeling as not only factually incorrect but also as an affront to indigenous governance structures and a threat to cultural identity.

“This accusation comes at a time when the Kuki-Zo people are enduring an existential crisis. To wrongfully classify our grassroots bodies as insurgent is a direct blow to our heritage, dignity, and democratic rights,” the statement further noted.

The KIM has demanded that the NIA immediately retract the allegation, issue a formal clarification, and initiate respectful dialogue with indigenous institutions. The organization also warned that continued insensitivity and institutional misrepresentation could compel the community to seek all democratic avenues to defend their identity and future.

“If this insensitivity continues, the Kuki-Zo people will be compelled to explore all democratic avenues to defend our existence, dignity, and rights,” KIM stated, cautioning that peace in the region hinges on mutual respect, not vilification.