Manipur: Kuki body questions motive behind MLA Khemchand’s camp and village visit

A key tribal organisation in Manipur has challenged the purpose of MLA Khemchand’s recent tour of a relief camp and a hill village, arguing that the visit failed to address the unresolved issues at the heart of the state’s ethnic crisis.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) said on December 10 that the MLA’s appearance at the Litan Sareikhong relief camp and later at Grihang village—both under what it described as “heavy security presence”—raised doubts about the credibility of the outreach. The organisation stated that such moves risk creating a misleading impression of stability while thousands remain displaced.

According to KIM, displaced families saw little value in the visit. “For the Kuki people, who endured immense suffering and loss, this visit feels neither reassuring nor welcome when hostilities remain unresolved, and justice remains elusive,” its statement said.

Khemchand’s stop at Grihang also drew questions, with the group saying the intent and impact “remain unclear”. It added: “Given the prevailing political circumstances, it is difficult to dismiss the growing concern that his actions may be aimed at fomenting tensions among the hill tribes,” alleging that the gesture resembled “long-observed divide-and-rule tactics.”

KIM criticised the legislator’s renewed calls for reconciliation. “It is deeply distasteful to see MLA Khemchand cry for peace today when he did nothing and remained silent during the course of the conflict,” it said, accusing him of shedding “crocodile tears.”

The organisation argued that the tour appeared designed to impress central authorities by portraying a picture of normalcy and suggesting that Meitei leaders can now move freely in Kuki areas. It further claimed that the visit may have been intended to bolster the MLA’s image within his own community.

Urging New Delhi to avoid “political gimmicks”, KIM insisted that the Kuki public would not accept a “popular government” under present conditions. Instead, it called for concrete political and security assurances.

Reaffirming its long-held demand, the organisation said a “Separate Administration for the Kuki–Zo people” remains the “most appropriate and just response” to years of “genocidal acts and persecution.”