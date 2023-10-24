The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal district expressed anger over the police commandos for allegedly branding the three arrested Myanmar nationals as Kuki militants and alleging that Moreh based organisations supporting and patronising illegal immigrants from Myanmar.

The Kuki body in a statement while slamming the state p0lice said, "Ridiculously, the police commando branded the arrested trio as Kuki militants in Imphal based news. The police commando also alleged that Moreh CSOs had been objecting deployment of CDO in Moreh town so as to bring more Myanmar nationals in the state. The same was also uploaded by N Biren Singh in his social media accounts. The KIT would like to clarify that none of the Moreh based Organisations patronise illegal immigrants from Myanmar. At the same time it will never tolerate fake and concocted allegations from communal forces police commandos".

The police commando in Moreh town had arrested 3-Myanmar nationals who were believed to be drug users on October 22.

"The KIT would like to clarify that the arrested Myanmar nationals are neither Kuki militants nor it has related with the Moreh public and organisations. In fact, they are drug users who were believed to be harboured by the police commandos. It is well known to all the Moreh public that some police commando personnel are drug users. And the CDO harboured many drug users from Myanmar and used them as drug suppliers. Moreover, there are several instances in the past where state forces particularly police commando posted in Moreh and Tengnoupal being caught with Drugs along Imphal - Moreh road", added the statement by the Kuki body.

Calling the news of the arrested Mynmar nationals as Kuki militants as fake and baseless, the Kuki body further mentioned in their statement, "Spreading lies and fake propaganda and flashing baseless allegations and concocted news is one of the main activities of police commandos and some Meitei medias since the outbreak of Meitei ethnic cleansing. The state forces particularly the police commandos created fake and concocted news every time they came out of their complex which is why the Moreh public wanted them to remain inside their complex or to leave Moreh town. The Assam Rifles and central security forces (BSF, RAF) in Moreh town had no issues with the public. They are neutral forces and public felt safe and secure. But whenever and wherever the police commando moves out of their complex(/outpost) they come up with one or the other fake and concocted allegations. This is not the first instance where the state forces created fake allegations against a particular community/organisation. Their motives clearly show that they are communal forces, they are Meitei forces which is why the CSO demanded them to go back to the valley".

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