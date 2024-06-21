The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) on June 20 said that its members would stage non-violent demonstrations on June 24 to press for its demand for a Union territory for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur.



The ITLF, in a statement, said that they would also protest autonomous district council elections, which the tribal outfit alleged created divisions among the Kuki-Zo people.



"We request everyone to join in great numbers in order to demonstrate our political demands," it said.



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The rally will take place concurrently in other hill regions such as Pherzawl, Kanggui, and Tengnoupal among others and a total shutdown will be observed on the day of the rally.



"We have demanded separation from Manipur, and so far, there has been no settlement to our political demands," it said, urging people not to participate in the ADC polls.