Manipur: Kuki body warns of "full-scale self-defence" after Ukhrul violence, holds state and Centre responsible

The Kuki CSO Working Committee in Ukhrul has issued a strong warning following a series of violent incidents in Kuki-inhabited villages, terming the attacks a “clear declaration of war” and stating that communities would resort to full-scale self-defence if the situation deteriorates further. The committee has held both the state government and the Centre accountable for any escalation.

In a detailed statement, the committee alleged that coordinated assaults were carried out by Tangkhul militants across multiple villages, including Mulam, Shongphel, Mongkot Chepu, Shangkai and Zalenbung, over the course of April 24.

According to the committee, the violence began in the early hours of the day, with armed assailants launching a multi-directional offensive from Sirarikhong and Sinakeithel. An ambush was reportedly set up along the IVR route between Mulam and Shongphel, leading to the deaths of two Kuki village volunteers — Paominlun Haolai (22) and Letlal Sitlhou (41) — who were attempting to assist residents under attack.

At least nine individuals sustained injuries in the violence. The injured have been identified as L Vahneilhing Mate, Letjakai Kipgen, Ngamgousem Baite, Nemneichong Baite, Lhingkhoneng Haokip, Chinneikim Baite, Baby Chinnunkim Baite, Lalkhohao Vaiphei and Seilenmang Simte.

The committee further reported that 16 houses in Mulam village were completely destroyed in subsequent arson. The affected households belonged to Paokholun Haokip, Letkhothang Haokip, Seitinmang Baite, Thangjangam Haokip, Thangthong Haokip, Jangmang Haokip, Nemkhohoi Chongloi, Janglalkai Khongsai, Thangmang Haokip, Thangminlun Touthang, Mangkhogin Haokip, Manglun Haokip, Lalcha Mate, Simon Haokip, Thangminlun Haokip and Thangminshon.

The statement noted that the timely intervention of the 4th Mahar Regiment helped prevent further damage. Security forces, along with personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), carried out rescue operations and evacuated the injured including a minor girl and an elderly individual.

Citing findings from a police spot inquiry, the committee claimed that ammunition recovered from the site was traced to looted state armoury stocks allegedly linked to Arambai Tenggol. It further alleged involvement of Tangkhul militants associated with NSCN (EF), describing the incidents as part of a sustained effort to displace Kuki communities from Ukhrul district.

The committee also reported a prolonged attack on Mongkot Chepu between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, followed by renewed gunfire around 4:50 pm, prompting village volunteers to engage in defensive action.

In a separate incident around 5:45 pm, Shangkai and Zalenbung villages reportedly came under heavy gunfire from the Thawai Tangkhul direction, allegedly involving cadres of NSCN-IM/EF, despite the presence of security forces in the area.

Describing the developments as a “coordinated campaign of aggression”, the committee alleged that the extent of violence against Kuki civilians was being underreported. It also claimed that injured Tangkhul attackers were being airlifted for medical treatment.

Rejecting reports that Sinakeithel was attacked by Kuki groups, the committee termed such claims as “false narratives” intended to divert attention from the incidents in Kuki villages.

Stating that the situation has reached a critical juncture, the committee warned that any further fallout from the ongoing violence would rest entirely with the state government and the Government of India.