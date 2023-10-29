The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, has written to the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, while questioning the Manipur Chief Minister's proposal for promotion of sustainable employment and creating self-reliance amongst the tribal communities in the state.

On October 23, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote to the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, that the empowerment of tribal inhabitants in all 16 districts of Manipur has a significant impact on accelerating the overall socio-economic development trajectory of the state as they constituted a major part of the population and urged the Union Minister to consider the proposal of different projects submitted by the Manipur Khadi and Village Industries Board amounting to more than 3 crores.

The details of the projects submitted by Wahengbam Dineshchandra Singh, Vice Chairman, Manipur Khadi, and Village Industries Board indicated that the recommended NGOs for the projects are only from Imphal East and Imphal West.

The recommended NGOs with the projects and amounts are- EEHUL Foundation, Konthoujam Awang Leikai, Imphal West for Mobile Dispensary project (Rs. 36, 65,000/-); Empowering of Culture and Rural Development, Pishumthong Ningom Leirak, Imphal West for Mobile Dispensary (Rs. 35,20,000/-); Rural Community Development Centre, Pourabi, Imphal East for Livelihood Project (Rs. 79, 23,757/-); Sustainable Centre for Development and Culture, Konjeng Leikai, Imphal West for Mobile Dispensary (Rs. 39, 21,868/-); Naharol Development Foundation, Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai, Imphal West for Livelihood Project (Rs. 83, 44,366/-); and Centre for Research on Culture and Rural Empowerment (without address) for Mobile Dispensary (Rs. 35, 18,900/-.

KIM Information and Publicity Secretary, Janghaolun Haokip said that the numerous plans and policies; and the actions and inactions of the Meitei-led Manipur State Government continue to uncover the total corruption of equality and justice, and the subsequent oppression of the minority Kuki-Zo community and the tribals of Manipur as a whole despite the rhetoric of a fair, unbiased, and just Manipur State Government.

He said that the Chief Minister of Manipur had recently forwarded a recommendation letter No. D.O.No.2/6/2023- CM, Imphal, October 23, 2023 to Arjun Munda, Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Govt. of India for the consideration of various projects for the welfare of the Tribals in Manipur. Therewith, the Chief Minister of Manipur has also enclosed details of the project submitted to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India.

He continued that to the utter shock of the Kuki-Zo community, the list of the NGOs recommended to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, does not include a single hill-based NGO while adding that the six recommended NGOs with a total project amount of Rs. 3,08,93,891/- are purely Meitei-based NGOs based in Imphal East and Imphal West Districts in the valley.

Moreover, to believe in people to assume that these Meitei NGOs will truly work for the welfare of the tribals, especially amid the ongoing communal conflict in the region is a mockery to the conscience of the people, he added.

He also said that the claim that these NGOs have been working in the far-flung tribal district/areas of Manipur to benefit the tribal population of the state is as well groundless and the recommendation of the Chief Minister of Manipur, therefore, is irrefutable proof of the use and misuse of the State Government -its agencies and machineries -by the Meitei State leadership for the exclusive welfare of the Majority Meitei Community while discriminating and alienating the Kuki-Zo community, besides the ruthless attempt for persecution and annihilation of the Kuki-Zo people.

In fact, the Manipur State Government has once again established itself as a government of the Majority meiteis alone, while it continues to oppress the Kuki-Zo community and the tribals of Manipur at large, categorically disregarding the Constitutional values of equality and justice for all and the principles of human rights and social justice altogether, he added.

He said that it is true that the tribals of Manipur, especially in the face of this conflict, are facing intolerable hardships and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, however, the valley-based NGOs can only further corrupt the livelihood opportunities for the tribals and prolong their suffering amidst the unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur, as an apex body of the Kuki tribes, appealed to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India to sensibly look into the matter so that the gross violation of Human Rights, the total rejection of humanitarian values, and the disregard for constitutional principles continuously perpetrated by the Meitei-led Manipur State Government do not have a place in the vision of Modern India, he added.