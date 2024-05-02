In a sharp rebuttal to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's recent remarks alleging the emergence of 996 new villages in the state, the Kuki Chiefs Association Manipur (KCAM) has refuted the assertions, labeling them as baseless and devoid of factual basis.

N. Biren Singh's remarks, which purportedly linked the creation of these new villages to migrants from Myanmar, have drawn fierce criticism from the KCAM, which represents the interests of the Kuki community in Manipur. Letkhosei Mare, the President Secretary (External) of KCAM, condemned the CM's statements, asserting that they not only lack historical context but also disrespect the customs and traditions of the Kuki people.

Mare stated that the establishment of new villages within Kuki lands is guided by long-standing customary laws and inheritance practices, which have been respected and upheld for generations. He stressed that N. Biren Singh's failure to acknowledge these fundamental aspects of Kuki society only serves to sow confusion and discord in the region.

Furthermore, Mare expressed concerns over the CM's inconsistent stance on issues such as illegal immigration, suggesting that such discrepancies undermine the credibility of his statements and erode public trust in the government's leadership.

The KCAM urged the government to conduct thorough investigations before making sweeping allegations that could inflame tensions and strain inter-community relations. Mare stated the importance of fostering dialogue and understanding among all stakeholders to address complex issues facing the state, rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric that only deepens existing divides.