Manipur: Kuki chiefs oppose proposed IRB headquarters in Tengnoupal

The Kuki Chiefs Association (KCA) of Tengnoupal district has opposed the proposed construction of the headquarters of the 11th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Saivom village, questioning the decision to issue a construction tender without consulting local stakeholders.

The association said it had repeatedly opposed the proposed IRB headquarters in the district until “complete peace and normalcy” returns to the region.

According to the KCA, the government’s decision to proceed with the tender despite objections from local people and civil society organisations disregards concerns raised by communities in the area.

The chiefs’ body said civil society organisations in Tengnoupal would not allow construction work to begin, regardless of which contractor is awarded the project.

“Even if any work tender is issued to any contractor, the CSOs of Tengnoupal district will not allow the execution of the work,” the KCA said.

The association also cautioned the government and any contractor against attempting to carry out the project, stating that they would be held responsible for any consequences arising from such action.

The KCA reiterated that the proposed IRB headquarters should be taken up only after peace and normalcy have been fully restored in Tengnoupal district.