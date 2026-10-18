Manipur: Kuki civil society bodies call NH-202 shutdown over Chassad violence, deputy CM seeks action against perpetrators

A 35-year-old man was killed and several others were injured in firing in Chassad village in Manipur’s Kamjong district on October 17, triggering fresh security concerns, demands for an independent investigation and protests by Kuki civil society organisations. The victim, Seikhohao Haokip, was shot while villagers and local leaders were repairing electricity lines to restore power to the village, according to the Chassad Village Authority.

Haokip’s body could not be retrieved until Sunday morning as continued gunfire and the volatile security situation prevented his family and fellow villagers from reaching the spot through the night, local accounts said. He is survived by his wife and three young children.

The incident also left village chief Thangjahao Haokip critically injured, according to Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice. The Chassad Village Authority reported that five people were injured in the October 17 firing.

The violence has prompted demands for the deployment of central security forces, a review of existing security arrangements and an impartial investigation into a series of attacks reported in the area since October 9.

Deputy CM condemns attack, calls for action

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen described the attack as an “intolerable crime” and said it had resulted in the death of Seikhohao Haokip, critical injuries to the village chief and other Village Authority members, and the burning of houses.

She said peaceful residents had been terrorised and families forced to flee, expressing concern over the safety of displaced people and children affected by the violence.

“Terrorising peaceful villagers and driving families with young children out into the dead of night is utterly unconscionable,” Kipgen said, offering condolences to the bereaved family and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The deputy chief minister said she had directed the district administration, state police and security forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, protect civilians and their property, and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

She also appealed to community leaders, civil society organisations and residents to exercise restraint and avoid spreading rumours that could escalate tensions.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Sunday issued a transfer and posting order through the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, appointing Jay Barange, IPS, as Superintendent of Police of Kamjong district in place of Tholu Rocky, MPS, who was holding the charge.

The administrative change comes amid mounting concerns over the security situation in Chassad and neighbouring areas.

Chassad Village Authority seeks central forces, independent probe

The Chassad Village Authority has accused local authorities of failing to prevent repeated attacks on civilians and called for direct intervention by the Centre and senior security officials.

In its appeal to the Union Home Ministry, the Manipur government and security authorities, the village body sought the deployment of adequate personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles, along with a review of existing security arrangements.

It also demanded a time-bound, independent investigation into the incidents reported since October 9, including the killings of three people, the October 17 firing and allegations of possible collusion involving security personnel and armed groups.

The authority cited the reported killings of Domkhonei Touthang and Michael Ngamminlen Haokip in an incident allegedly involving Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) and police personnel. It also referred to the October 15 killing of Hatneikim Haokip of Molvailup village in an alleged ambush by NSCN(IM) cadres along the Phaikoh-Molvailup road.



Regarding the latest incident, the authority said firing broke out when villagers and local leaders were repairing electricity lines. It alleged that the shots came from the direction of Kamjong Police Station, where security personnel, including Border Security Force personnel, were reportedly present.



The authority further claimed that an IRB personnel and a police personnel had approached the electricity-repair team shortly before the firing and subsequently left the location. It said the circumstances warranted an impartial investigation.



The village body also called for scrutiny of allegations of possible coordination involving SNA, NSCN(IM), its Eastern Flank, Khanuithot and certain IRB and police personnel. These allegations have not been independently established.



Rejecting allegations that the Kuki National Army-B (KNA-B) was responsible for burning Chassad village, the

authority described the accusations as false and unsupported by credible evidence.

It also questioned the impartiality of local security arrangements and alleged that the district administration had failed to adequately protect Chassad residents.



“The protection of life and property must never be determined by ethnic identity, community affiliation or political influence,” the authority said, demanding accountability and equal protection under the law.

Kuki civil society bodies announce NH-202 shutdown



The Kuki CSO Working Committee (WCKCSOs), Ukhrul, has also demanded an independent investigation into the Chassad firing and the deployment of neutral central security forces, alleging serious lapses in the protection of Kuki-Zo civilians in the region.



The committee announced a shutdown of National Highway 202 from midnight on October 18 to midnight on October 22 to protest the killings, the circumstances surrounding the firing and what it described as inadequate security arrangements. It warned of further agitation if its demands were not met.



The committee alleged that more than 30 houses were burned in subsequent attacks on Chassad, forcing residents to seek shelter within the village.



It also raised questions about the conduct of local MLA Leishiyo Keishing, alleging that he visited Chassad on October 9 but did not meet the victims. The committee sought scrutiny of the security arrangements made for the visit and a letter issued by the MLA on October 10 seeking the deployment of state security forces.

The allegations against the MLA and the circumstances surrounding the deployment of security personnel require

independent verification.



Questions raised over firing near police station



The WCKCSOs raised concerns over the circumstances in which the October 17 firing took place approximately 60 metres from Chassad Police Station.



According to the account cited by the committee, a police constable and an IRB personnel questioned five men who were repairing electricity lines. After the men explained their work, the two personnel reportedly returned to the police station, following which gunfire erupted from a bunker.



The committee said the investigation must establish who opened fire, whether any orders were issued and whether criminal, supervisory or command responsibility was involved.



It also called for an inquiry into reports of NSCN(IM) movements around the police station and the wider region, including whether armed groups were operating nearby without effective intervention.



The committee said allegations of militant presence, collusion, command failure or political interference should be examined independently and on the basis of evidence rather than treated as established facts.

It further sought an investigation into the October 15 ambush on the Phaikoh-Molvailup road and the broader pattern of attacks reported in Kamjong and neighbouring Ukhrul district.



The committee's demands include the withdrawal of existing state security personnel from Chassad Police Station and their replacement with a neutral central force, preferably the Assam Rifles. It also called for an inquiry into the alleged presence of NSCN(IM) cadres near the station and any possible security failures.



The organisation said Chassad has been sheltering internally displaced Kuki-Zo families from Kamjong district, including people who had fled alleged intimidation or the burning of their villages. It warned that further attacks could place these already displaced families at greater risk.



The committee said it was not declaring anyone guilty without an investigation but insisted that all allegations be examined without political interference or selective accountability.



The developments come amid heightened tensions in Kamjong district following multiple reported killings and attacks on civilians. The demands for central force deployment and independent investigations have added to pressure on the state administration to establish the circumstances surrounding the violence and prevent further civilian casualties.