The Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations-Ukhrul (WCKCSOs-Ukhrul) has appealed for the safe and unconditional return of a 37-year-old man who went missing on November 14, amid concerns that he may have inadvertently entered Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district.

Lamkhoseh Hangshing, son of Ngulkam Hangshing and a resident of Tingpibung village in Kangpokpi district, reportedly went missing on the evening of November 14 while travelling between Tingpibung and Leplen villages.

Search operations involving local residents and police personnel have been underway since November 15, but his whereabouts remain unknown.

In an appeal, the committee said the latest information suggested that Hangshing might have inadvertently entered Sinakeithei village on the evening he went missing.

It expressed concern over his vulnerability, stating that he reportedly had limited mental faculties and might not be able to fully comprehend his surroundings. The committee urged the Sinakeithei Village Authority to ascertain his whereabouts and facilitate his safe return to his family without delay.

The organisation also appealed to individuals and authorities concerned to exercise restraint and show compassion, stressing that no harm should come to the missing man under any circumstances.

Seeking government intervention, WCKCSOs-Ukhrul urged the Manipur government and the concerned district administrations to act promptly and facilitate his safe return within the 48-hour deadline sought by the Joint Saikul Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

The committee said the matter should be treated purely as a humanitarian concern, with the preservation of human life and dignity taking precedence over all other considerations.