Manipur: Kuki CSO alleges brutal killing of two villagers, demands death penalty for culprits

Tension has escalated in parts of Manipur after two Kuki men were found dead in Ukhrul District, prompting strong condemnation and a series of demands from the Kuki CSO Working Committee.

In a statement issued on March 12, the committee alleged that Thenkhogin Baite (42) from Thowai Kuki Village in Kamjong District and Thangboimang Khongsai (35) from Shangkai Village in Ukhrul were found dead under brutal circumstances.

According to the committee, the bodies were discovered blindfolded with their hands tied behind their backs, bearing signs of assault with sharp objects before being shot dead.

The bodies were reportedly found at around 8:30 AM on March 12 by a joint search team of villagers from Shangkai and Thowai villages, accompanied by personnel of the Border Security (BS) forces.

The committee expressed concern over what it described as a lack of serious effort by district authorities and security forces to locate the two missing individuals earlier. It alleged that authorities had cited the absence of mobile phones as a reason they could not be tracked.

In response to the incident, the Kuki CSO Working Committee placed several demands before authorities. The group stated that the bodies of the deceased will not be claimed until the perpetrators are identified, arrested, and awarded the death penalty.

The committee also demanded that the case be registered and investigated by police in Kangpokpi District or Saikul, stating that the community does not trust the police in Ukhrul to handle the investigation.

Additionally, the committee called for the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure what it described as transparency and impartiality in the probe.

The statement further urged the central government to take swift action and ensure justice, referring to the recent extraction of 21 Tangkhul travellers. The committee said authorities should demonstrate the same urgency in addressing the killings.

It also expressed concern over the safety of the Kuki community in the district. According to the statement, members of the community who previously felt secure coexisting with the Tangkhul community now feel endangered. The committee therefore demanded the relocation of Kuki villages in Ukhrul to Kangpokpi district for safety and protection.

The organisation also announced a total shutdown along the Imphal–Ukhrul Road until their demands are met.

The committee warned that if the community continues to feel unprotected or denied justice, people may be compelled to defend themselves. It added that the agitation would continue until justice is delivered.